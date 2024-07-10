Cypress Hill Makes Classic Simpsons Joke Come True

Cypress Hill is playing a show backed by the London Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, and diehard Simpsons fans will get the joke. Back in the 1996 episode "Homerpalooza," the gag was that the hip-hop group booked the LSO without remembering, "possibly while high." Their animated versions go on to perform their 1993 hit "Insane in the Brain" with the orchestra, per People . Watch it unfold here . Now, nearly 30 years later, the booking is real.

"It's been something that we've talked about for many years since the Simpsons episode first aired," group member B-Real (real name Louis Mario Freese) tells the BBC. The LSO has worked up orchestral arrangements of some of Cypress Hill's biggest songs, including, yes, "Insane in the Brain." The Simpsons seems to have a knack for predicting the future, and Ranker lists more than 30 jokes on the show that later came true. (More The Simpsons stories.)