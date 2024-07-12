Vegas Is About to Hit an Unlucky Seven

The big numbers in Vegas over the last week: 115, 120, 115, 119, 118, and 118. Unfortunately for visitors and residents, those have nothing to with the casinos and everything to do with the weather—they mark six consecutive days of a high temperature of at least 115, which the city has never before experienced, reports the Las Vegas Review-Journal . The temperature is forecast to hit 116 on Friday for a seventh consecutive day before cooling down a smidge to 112 on Saturday.

"It's oppressively hot," Alyse Sobosan, who has lived in Vegas for 15 years, tells the AP. "It's like you can't really live your life." The temp of 120 on Sunday was an all-time high for the city, notes the Review-Journal. The record streak is part of the relentless heat wave baking the US, particularly in the West. Oregon, for example, has seen temperatures above 100 this week, and the state is investigating 14 possible heat-related deaths. In California, the figure is 19. (More heat wave stories.)