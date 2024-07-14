Biden to Address Nation

Remarks from White House to follow law enforcement briefing of president, Harris
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 14, 2024 11:50 AM CDT
Biden to Address Nation About Trump Rally Shooting
President Biden walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Del., on Saturday night.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden plans to speak to the nation Sunday afternoon after a Situation Room briefing about the apparent assassination attempt on his predecessor, Donald Trump. The White House says Biden will speak at 1:30pm EDT. Homeland Security and law enforcement officials briefed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris earlier Sunday, per the AP. The president condemned the shooting in remarks Saturday night in Delaware. He then returned to the White House.

