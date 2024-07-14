US / President Biden Biden to Address Nation Remarks from White House to follow law enforcement briefing of president, Harris By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jul 14, 2024 11:50 AM CDT Copied President Biden walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Del., on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Biden plans to speak to the nation Sunday afternoon after a Situation Room briefing about the apparent assassination attempt on his predecessor, Donald Trump. The White House says Biden will speak at 1:30pm EDT. Homeland Security and law enforcement officials briefed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris earlier Sunday, per the AP. The president condemned the shooting in remarks Saturday night in Delaware. He then returned to the White House. story continues below (More President Biden stories.) Report an error