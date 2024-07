It's a tail as old as time. You're in the right place at the right moment and the next thing you know, you're living in the White House. That's what happened to a stray, gray, green-eyed cat named Willow, who turned up at a Joe Biden rally in Pennsylvania in 2020, jumped onstage and left with soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden, who later wrote a book about her. Plenty of other four-pawed wonders have landed on their padded feet in famous and fortuitous places, reports the AP.