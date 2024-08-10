Best (and Worst) States for Giving Birth

Where do new families in the US have it made? WalletHub ranked all 50 states (plus Washington, DC) according to 31 measures that make a difference to new parents, including costs, health care availability, and family friendliness. Massachusetts topped the list, and for good reasons. Along with having the lowest infant mortality rates, the Bay State boasts the best infant leave policies in the US. WalletHub's Cassandra Happe stressed the importance of states continuing "to be good environments for parents even long after the birth." Without further ado, the 10 best and worst states: