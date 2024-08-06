Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson's Home Burglarized

The Los Angeles estate of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was burglarized a few weeks ago, according to sources who just revealed the crime to TMZ . Law enforcement officials later confirmed the gossip site's report to outlets including ABC News and the Los Angeles Times . According to TMZ's sources, the burglary did not appear to be targeted, but rather just one of the increasing number of similar crimes in pricey southern California neighborhoods. Other celebrities recently hit include Bhad Bhabie, Sarah Hyland, and Marlon Wayans. More than $1 million of luxury items were recently stolen from the Hollywood home of Kyle Richards' daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, Page Six reports.

Hanks, 68, and Wilson, 67, weren't at the Pacific Palisades home at the time, and sources say the burglars broke glass, in broad daylight, to get into a guest home on the property. The main home was not accessed, and it's not clear what, if anything, was stolen. No suspects have yet been arrested, and the celebrity couple has not spoken out on the crime. Hanks and Wilson purchased the mansion in 2010, and per Page Six, it's their main residence. (One of the couple's two sons was recently defending himself in the news.)