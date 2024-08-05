Frontier Flight Canceled After Pilot Arrested

He was taken into custody before passengers could board plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 5, 2024 2:09 PM CDT
Frontier Flight Canceled After Pilot Arrested
Passengers make their way toward security at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.   (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

A Frontier Airlines flight that had been set to go from Houston to the Dallas area last week got canceled not because of weather, but because one of its pilots got arrested. The pilot, Seymour Walker, was arrested by officers around 4pm Thursday before passengers began to board the plane at Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to Houston police. Walker was taken "into custody without incident," Houston police said. Walker, 45, was wanted on an assault-family violence arrest warrant that had been issued by the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety, the AP reports.

Houston police said the pilot was arrested after officers on patrol at the airport were told he was on a plane, NBC-DFW reports. In a statement, Frontier Airlines confirmed the pilot's arrest and that it was not related to the pilot's performance of his job duties. A replacement for the pilot was not immediately available, forcing the flight's cancellation, Frontier Airlines said. "Impacted customers were offered the option of a full refund, credit or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight, later that evening. Passengers were also provided a $100 flight voucher, and overnight hotel accommodations as needed," the airline said.

(More Frontier Airlines stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X