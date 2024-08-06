Harrison Butker Is the NFL's Highest-Paid Kicker

The NFL's most high-profile kicker is now its highest-paid as well. Harrison Butker has signed a four-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for $25.6 million, of which $17.75 million is guaranteed, reports ESPN . The 29-year-old represented himself in negotiations and celebrated the deal on social media. Butker, of course, generated all kinds of headlines in May when he gave a commencement address at Benedictine College and encouraged female grads to become homemakers instead of pursuing professional careers.

While Butker received a lot of blowback for those comments, teammates including QB Patrick Mahomes defended his right to voice them. And, of course, Butker is a very, very good kicker—he made 94% of his kicks last season, including all six from beyond 50 yards—plus he's been clutch in the playoffs and Super Bowl. "An argument can be made that Butker is the fourth member of the Chiefs' core stars who have helped the franchise win three championships in the past five years," writes Nate Taylor at the Athletic. Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and pass rusher Chris Jones are the other three. (More Harrison Butker stories.)