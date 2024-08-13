Teen Left Note Apologizing to Officers Who Shot Him

Three Wisconsin police officers who killed a student as he tried to break into his middle school with an air rifle this past spring won't face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Monday. In a statement exonerating Mount Horeb police officers Tyler Stephens, Carson Stoddard, and Steve Rosemeyer, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said that 14-year-old Damian Haglund's air rifle looked like a real firearm and that he refused repeated commands to drop the weapon, the AP reports.