Ed Sheeran Joins Taylor Swift as Eras Tour Resumes

Taylor Swift returned to London's Wembley Stadium Thursday night for her first concert since reports of a terror plot caused the cancelation of three Vienna gigs—and her first in the UK since three young girls were stabbed to death at a Swift-themed dance workshop in northwest England.

Longtime friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the Wembley show. They performed their duets "Everything Has Changed" and "End Game" before singing Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud," Variety reports. "This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he's a second brother of mine," Swift told the crowd.

Security was tight at the concert, the first of five at Wembley in this leg of the record-breaking Eras Tour, the BBC reports. Fans without tickets were banned from "Tay-gating" outside the stadium.