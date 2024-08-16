The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards are around the corner, and buzz has been circulating on who would be tapped to host the show. Now, the big reveal, per Vanity Fair : It's going to be Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the dad-son duo who've also worked as co-stars on the CBC Television comedy they created, Schitt's Creek . "For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," the two said in a statement . "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

The statement notes it will be the first time the award show, airing this year on ABC, will feature a father and son in the hosting roles. Both men have four Emmys each to their name: Dan, 41, earned his for acting, writing, directing, and producing for Schitt's Creek, while 77-year-old Eugene has taken home his statues for acting on and producing the show, as well as for his earlier work in the '80s writing for SCTV.

"Eugene's and Dan's comedic intuition and uncanny ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year's best and brightest," Disney Television Group chief Craig Erwich says in the statement. Last year's show was hosted by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, per People. This year's Emmys will take place in Los Angeles' Peacock Theater. If you miss the live Sept. 15 show, Hulu will be streaming the program the following day. (More Emmy Awards stories.)