Woman Dies in Province's 3rd Fatal Python Attack Since June

While hunters in Florida are trying to kill as many pythons as they can, pythons on an island on the other side of the world are killing people at a highly unusual rate. Authorities in South Sulawesi, one of six provinces on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, say a 74-year-old woman was killed in the province's third fatal python attack since June, CBS News reports. Officials say the woman was found dead with bites on her head and legs after she went to work in a field near her home.
A police spokesman said she died "because of being constricted and bitten by the snake," a 13-foot reticulated python that was beaten to death by villagers. The district chief told AFP that the snake vomited out the woman after swallowing her up to the shoulders. Last month, a 36-year-old woman was killed by a python in another part of South Sulawesi. Her body was found inside the snake after villagers sliced it open. A 45-year-old woman in another part of the province died in a similar attack weeks earlier. (More pythons stories.)