Politician on Trial for Murder Says He Was Framed

When Robert Telles took the stand in his murder trial Wednesday in Las Vegas, he told the court it was a moment he'd been "waiting for for nearly two years." He added, "And right now I want to say, unequivocally, I'm innocent." For several hours over two days, the former Clark County official talked about the case against him in the September 2022 stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German, the Washington Post reports. Telles insisted the killing of German, 69, was a "professional hit."

German's investigative reporting for the Las Vegas Review-Journal had uncovered accusations of favoritism, bullying, and emotional stress by people who had worked under Telles, who was elected Clark County public administrator in 2018. He also reported that employees had secretly videotaped Telles and a staff member accused of having an improper relationship. After Telles lost a primary in June 2022, he began attacking German on social media. Investigations by police and by the reporters' former colleagues at the Review-Journal led to Telles.

Police developed an image of the killer, who wore a straw hat, and of a vehicle linked to Teller. In a search of his house, they found shoes and a straw hat matching those in the police photo. And police said Telles' DNA matched DNA at the crime scene. During the trial, prosecutors told the court that the defendant's DNA was found under German's fingernails. Telles testified he was framed by a political and social "old guard" real estate network opposed to his efforts to end corruption in his office. The defense and the prosecution said they expect closing arguments to take place on Monday, per the AP. (More murder trial stories.)