CIA Reveals Role in Thwarting Attack on Taylor Swift Concerts

The deputy director of the CIA revealed Wednesday that intelligence from the agency was integral in the disruption of a terrorist plot targeting a recent Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The agency provided intel on four suspected terrorists linked to the Islamic State to Austrian authorities, who then made arrests on August 7 and in the days following, the New York Times reports. "The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do," David S. Cohen said at the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit outside Washington DC. Three suspects, males ages 17 to 19, have been arrested; a fourth, who is 15, has been questioned but not arrested, Fox News reports.