Employee Found Dead in Cubicle Four Days After Arriving at Work

Arizona police report no signs of foul play, but it's not clear why no one spotted Denise Prudhomme at her desk
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 29, 2024 6:35 PM CDT
A 60-year-old employee went to work in her Arizona office building on a Friday earlier this month, scanning in at 7am. Building records show she never scanned out, and security employees at the Wells Fargo office found Denise Prudhomme dead in her cubicle the following Tuesday. The cause of death is not yet known, though Tempe police said there were no immediate signs of foul play, AZCentral reports. An investigation has begun. No missing person report had been filed.

It's also not clear how employees didn't notice her for so long. Prudhomme worked in a third-floor cubicle that was away from the main aisle, per NBC News; Wells Fargo said her desk was in a lightly occupied part of the building. An employee said a coworker walking around the building eventually found Prudhomme at her desk on Aug. 20. Several people said they had detected a foul odor but attributed it to plumbing problems. Wells Fargo issued a statement expressing sadness at Prudhomme's death, adding that the company is "reviewing our own internal procedures after this event." (More Tempe, Arizona stories.)

