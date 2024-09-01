Israeli American Hostage Became Tied to US Policy, Families' Agony

Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents wore pieces of tape displaying the number of days he had been held hostage by Hamas—320 when they spoke to the Democratic National Convention less than two weeks ago. The number is frozen now, after the Israeli American 23-year-old was found dead in a Gaza tunnel. Their relentless, global campaign for his release came to represent the agony of the more than 100 hostages who are still being held in Gaza and their families, CNN reports, as well as a brutal reminder that they could be running out of time.

Goldberg-Polin, who was born in California, was supposed to have been released with Eden Yerushalmi and Carmel Gat, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a humanitarian framework in early July, Israeli officials said. "Our prime minister delayed it," one official said. Rachel Goldberg-Polin and Jon Polin kept pressuring for the release of their son, who was seized by Hamas at the Nova music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7—he was "wild about music," his mother said. "In an inflamed Middle East we know the one thing that can most immediately release pressure and bring calm to the entire region. A deal that brings this diverse group of 109 hostages home and ends the suffering of the innocent civilians in Gaza," Jon Polin said at the convention.

"He has been obsessed with geography and travel since he was a little boy," Rachel Goldberg-Polin said of her son. "His bedroom overflows with atlases, globes, maps and National Geographic magazines." But his seizure turned his parents into world travelers, per the New York Times. Rachel Goldberg-Polin said she and her husband had "brand-new 24/7 jobs: All we do is try to help save Hersh." Saying in a statement that he was outraged by the killings of the hostages, President Biden said he'd gotten to know the couple during the ordeal. "I admire them and grieve with them more deeply than words can express," Biden said.

story continues below

The fate of Hersh Goldberg-Polin and the other hostages became bound to US policy in the Israel-Hamas war, per CNN. "It's way too late for the six who have been killed, but it's time to reach an agreement," the Israeli official said. Rachel Goldberg-Polin at one point told People about her son. "He's a really kind person and very, very respectful," she said. "I realized in this last week that I've never heard Hersh yell ever. He's a very even-keeled person, and I really, really hope he's a survivor." (More Israel-Hamas war stories.)