Election Workers Push Back on 'Brazen" Giuliani Move

Rudy Giuliani hasn't been having a great year , and things just got a bit worse. Right after a judge dismissed his bankruptcy case last month, the Trump ally and former New York City mayor filed a declaration that said his luxury condo in Palm Beach, Florida, was his new primary residence, and thus should be shielded from creditors under the state's "homestead" law. But two Georgia election workers who won a $148 million judgment against Giuliani are now pushing back, with a civil lawsuit over that property and a request for a court order that would hand that property and other assets over to them, reports Reuters and Politico .

Giuliani, 80, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections just days after the judgment against him was issued in December, but once that case was dismissed, he was no longer protected from paying up on the judgment for Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, whom Giuliani was found to have defamed. Now, Moss and Freeman, citing statements Giuliani has made during his internet show, say in their new complaint filed Friday that he doesn't actually live in Palm Beach, and that he's simply trying to "toy with" Florida law in a "brazen" attempt to keep his assets safe.

In addition to now trying to take control of Giuliani's Palm Beach condo, lawyers for Moss and Freeman also appealed to the US District Court in Manhattan to force him to hand over an apartment on New York City's Madison Avenue, whatever cash he still has, and "prized New York Yankees memorabilia, including three World Series rings and a signed Joe DiMaggio shirt," per the AP. Attorney Aaron Nathan wrote that Giuliani's strategy of "evasion, obstruction, and outright disobedience ... reaches the end of the line here." A Giuliani rep, meanwhile, says the new complaint is "designed to harass and intimidate the mayor" over an "objectively unreasonable" judgment against him. (More Rudy Giuliani stories.)