7 US Troops Injured in Iraqi Raid on Suspected Militants

The US military and Iraq launched a joint raid targeting suspected Islamic State group militants in the country's western desert that killed at least 15 people and saw seven American troops hurt, officials said Saturday. For years after dislodging the militants from their self-declared caliphate across Iraq and Syria, US forces have fought the Islamic State group, though the casualties from this raid were higher than in previous ones. The US military's Central Command alleged the militants were armed with "numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts" during the attack on Thursday, which Iraqi forces said happened in the country's Anbar Desert, per the AP .

"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS' ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond," Central Command said. "Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided." It added: "There is no indication of civilian casualties." Meanwhile, an Iraqi military statement said that "airstrikes targeted the hideouts, followed by an airborne operation." "Among the dead were key ISIS leaders," Iraq's military said, without identifying them. "All hideouts, weapons, and logistical support were destroyed; explosive belts were safely detonated; and important documents, identification papers, and communication devices were seized."

A US defense official says five American troops were wounded in the raid, while two others suffered injuries from falls during the operation. One who suffered a fall was transported out of the region, while one of the wounded was evacuated for further treatment, the official said. "All personnel are in stable condition," the official said. It wasn't immediately clear why it took two days for the US to acknowledge it took part in the raid. Iraq didn't say the US took part in the operation when initially announcing it, as politicians debate the future of having American troops in the country. There are approximately 2,500 US troops in Iraq.