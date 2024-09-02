Investigators: No Foul Play in May Death of Iran Leader

An official investigation into the helicopter crash in May that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has concluded that it was caused by the weather, not foul play. "The main reason for the helicopter crash was complicated weather conditions in the region," the final report concluded, per Reuters. Among other things, the report cited the sudden appearance of dense fog rising upward as the helicopter crashed into a mountain in a remote area of northwestern Iran, per the AP.
No signs of sabotage were discovered by investigators with the Supreme Board of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. The report's findings were disclosed on state TV on Sunday. Raisi died alongside seven others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. The late president, a hardliner, had been widely expected to someday ascend to the post of supreme leader, Iran's highest position.
