Why Fight for the Iron Throne When You Can Just Buy It?

After eight seasons of the epic saga Game of Thrones, fans can now enter what may be a competition on par with the battle for the Iron Throne: an auction of prized memorabilia. Fans can bid on a slew of costumes, props, set pieces, and memorabilia from the hit show that ended in 2019. More than 2,000 items—including a melted version of the coveted Iron Throne—distributed across 900 lots will go on the auction block in October through Heritage Auctions. However, preliminary bids already are being accepted here.
- Starting bids range from $500 to $20,000 for items as iconic as Jaime Lannister's full suit of armor and sword to props as granular as prosthetic teeth used for the White Walkers.