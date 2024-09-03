Why Fight for the Iron Throne When You Can Just Buy It?

Hundreds of props from HBO's classic Game of Thrones are now going on the auction block
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 3, 2024 9:35 AM CDT
A Piece of Game of Thrones History Could Be Yours
In this undated image released by HBO, Lena Headey appears in a scene from "Game of Thrones."   (HBO via AP, File)

After eight seasons of the epic saga Game of Thrones, fans can now enter what may be a competition on par with the battle for the Iron Throne: an auction of prized memorabilia. Fans can bid on a slew of costumes, props, set pieces, and memorabilia from the hit show that ended in 2019. More than 2,000 items—including a melted version of the coveted Iron Throne—distributed across 900 lots will go on the auction block in October through Heritage Auctions. However, preliminary bids already are being accepted here.

  • Starting bids range from $500 to $20,000 for items as iconic as Jaime Lannister's full suit of armor and sword to props as granular as prosthetic teeth used for the White Walkers.

  • Other notable items include Daenerys Targaryen's memorable cloaks, coats, and leather ensembles worn by Emilia Clarke; Jon Snow's notorious Longclaw sword wielded by Kit Harington; and the Hand of the Queen pin donned by Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. Even items that didn't boast much screen time, like the bell wielded during Cersei Lannister's walk of shame or bloodstained garb from the infamous Red Wedding, are expected to draw fans' attention during bidding.
  • HBO exec Jay Roewe tells the AP the auction is a chance for fans to "grab a piece of history," given that the show "was a zeitgeist moment in our culture." The network has been preserving thousands of props, costumes, and set pieces since the series began in 2011. With House of the Dragon having recently completed its second season and other projects in development, Roewe says the studio now knows what it can part with.
  • Though preliminary bidding has begun, the auction takes place Oct. 10-12 through Heritage in Dallas. The collection will be available to preview in the auction house's New York and London locations starting Sept. 17 through Oct. 4.
