Suspect in Georgia School Shooting Is Student, 14

The suspect in Wednesday morning's school shooting in Georgia is just 14 years old, officials say. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey told reporters at an afternoon news conference that the teen student will be tried for murder as an adult, NBC News reports. He said the four people killed at Apalachee High School include two students and two teachers. At least nine other people were injured. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said the teen surrendered when he was confronted by a school resource officer. "The shooter quickly realized that if he did not give up, that it would end with an OIS—an officer involved shooting," Smith said.

CNN reports that law enforcement officials say there was a phone threat to the school earlier in the day. The officials say the caller warned that there would be shooting at five schools and Apalachee would be the first. The high school is in Winder, around 50 miles from Atlanta.