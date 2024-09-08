Super Bowl Chooses Headliner

Kendrick Lamar will perform in New Orleans
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2024 12:00 PM CDT
Super Bowl Chooses Headliner
Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Kendrick Lamar was part of the rap-centric Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. This time, he's the headliner. Roc Nation, the NFL, and Apple Music announced Sunday that Lamar will perform during the game in New Orleans on Feb. 9, per the Hollywood Reporter. "Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," he said in a statement. "And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."

Although he hasn't released an album since Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in 2022, Lamar has had a big year, per People; "Like That" and "Not Like Us" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The 17-Grammy winner most recently performed in a Juneteenth show in which he performed "Not Like Us" five times, per the Los Angeles Times, winding up with a crowd onstage that included not only rappers but NBA player Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles gang members. Lamar has also stayed in the news because of his feud with fellow rap star Drake. (More Kendrick Lamar stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X