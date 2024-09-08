Super Bowl Chooses Headliner

Kendrick Lamar was part of the rap-centric Super Bowl halftime show in 2022 that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. This time, he's the headliner. Roc Nation, the NFL, and Apple Music announced Sunday that Lamar will perform during the game in New Orleans on Feb. 9, per the Hollywood Reporter . "Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," he said in a statement. "And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."

Although he hasn't released an album since Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in 2022, Lamar has had a big year, per People; "Like That" and "Not Like Us" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The 17-Grammy winner most recently performed in a Juneteenth show in which he performed "Not Like Us" five times, per the Los Angeles Times, winding up with a crowd onstage that included not only rappers but NBA player Russell Westbrook and Los Angeles gang members. Lamar has also stayed in the news because of his feud with fellow rap star Drake. (More Kendrick Lamar stories.)