Battery Fires Are a Growing Problem on Planes

Devices powered by lithium-ion batteries are overheating more often during airline flights—and passengers often put them in checked bags that go into the cargo hold, where a fire might not be detected as quickly, per the AP. Overheating incidents rose 28% from 2019 to 2023, although such events remain relatively rare, UL Standards said in a report released Monday. E-cigarettes overheated more often than any other device, based on reports from 35 airlines, according to the report. In 60% of the cases, the overheating—called thermal runaway—happened near the seat of the passenger who brought the device on board.