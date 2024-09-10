Suspect in Fatal Gas Attack on Olympian Also Dies

The ex-boyfriend accused of killing Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei in a gas attack has died from burns he allegedly sustained at the same time. Dickson Ndiema, 32, died Monday in the intensive care unit of Kenya's Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, to which he and Cheptegei were taken Sept. 1. Ndiema allegedly hid in Cheptegei's home before dousing her with gasoline and setting her alight. She died Thursday with burns to more than 80% of her body. Gas also splashed onto Ndiema, who suffered burns to more than 40% of his body, per the BBC. "He developed respiratory failure as a result of the severe airway burns and sepsis that led to his eventual death," the hospital said.