People Believe These 10 Brands Are Most Partisan

As people become more divided over politics, brands choosing to stay neutral so they don't alienate consumers makes financial sense. But Quartz reports that whether or not US companies take a public stand, most Americans attribute liberal or conservative values to them. Using data from YouGov, the outlet reports that only 29% of brands have a bipartisan reputation and consumer base. Here are the top 10 that people rank most partisan:
- Planned Parenthood
- The NRA
- Hobby Lobby
- Fox News Channel
- The NAACP
- MSNBC & CNN
- Trump Hotels
- Ben & Jerry's
- Chick-fil-A
- The Southern Poverty Law Center
