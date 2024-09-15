People Believe These 10 Brands Are Most Partisan

Quartz lists the brands people consider liberal or conservative
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 15, 2024 11:05 AM CDT
America's 10 Most Partisan Brands
This photo provided by Ben and Jerry's shows the company's low-calorie chocolate milk and cookies ice cream.   (Courtesy of Ben and Jerry's via AP)

As people become more divided over politics, brands choosing to stay neutral so they don't alienate consumers makes financial sense. But Quartz reports that whether or not US companies take a public stand, most Americans attribute liberal or conservative values to them. Using data from YouGov, the outlet reports that only 29% of brands have a bipartisan reputation and consumer base. Here are the top 10 that people rank most partisan:

  1. Planned Parenthood
  2. The NRA
  3. Hobby Lobby
  4. Fox News Channel
  5. The NAACP
  6. MSNBC & CNN
  7. Trump Hotels
  8. Ben & Jerry's
  9. Chick-fil-A
  10. The Southern Poverty Law Center
Read more about each brand on Quartz. (These are the 10 most trusted brands.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X