This Is Not a Takeoff Experience Anyone Wants

Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight out of Nashville on Thursday morning had quite the takeoff—a takeoff brought to a screeching halt to avoid hitting another plane. Per CBS News , the airline notes that Flight 369 was cleared at the Tennessee airport to head into the skies toward Seattle, but as the Boeing 737 Max 9 zipped down the runway, pilots suddenly hit the brakes "due to a potential traffic conflict on the runway." That conflict was said to be a Southwest Boeing 737-700 jet that had gotten the OK to cross the end of the runway, according to the FAA.

Per a flight tracker, the Alaska Air plane reached speeds of nearly 120mph before the plane reversed course and started slowing down. According to the FAA, Alaska Air crew reported that the aircraft's tires—which the airline says are meant to deflate when they get too hot in such situations—blew out during the botched flight. The airline says there were no injuries and that it was "deeply sorry for the concerning experience" for the flight's passengers and crew.

The AP notes this incident took place just a couple of days after two Delta jets slammed into each other on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. There were no reported injuries in that incident, either. The Washington Post reports that the FAA has been working on preventing the type of near misses seen Thursday, including by boosting training for air traffic controllers and exploring new technologies. (Earlier this week, one Delta jet clipped another on the tarmac in Atlanta.)