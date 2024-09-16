She Survived Days in Colorado Wild Thanks to Reality TV

Who says watching reality television is a waste of time? Not Keeping Up With the Kardashians—think Alive and Naked and Afraid, two of the programs that Gina Chase now credits for helping to keep her alive. The 53-year-old Canadian went missing for nearly four days during a spiritual retreat in southwest Colorado last month while on a solo hike, and the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office now says in a report that she shouldn't have gone out alone, as she didn't have rudimentary navigation skills and wasn't prepared for emergencies by her guides at the Animas Valley Institute, per CBS News. But Chase, who was lost with just a whistle, water bottle, space blanket, and some matches, was apparently more prepared than many knew.

Her ordeal: Employing skills she'd seen on TV, Chase erected a shelter made of tree branches and filtered swampy water through a DIY filter made from fire charcoal and moss into a rubber glove. She also built fires using Band-Aid wrappers to try to attract attention and kept herself motivated with popular songs—including Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," per Victoria News.