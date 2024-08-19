Sheriff Slams Retreat After Missing Hiker Is Found Safe

It's another missing-hiker story with a happy ending . A 53-year-old woman lost in southwest Colorado was found safe after being missing for four days, reports USA Today . Gina Chase, 53, of Victoria, Canada, went out on a solo hike Wednesday in San Miguel County, where she was attending a spiritual retreat run by the Animas Valley Institute. She was reported missing the following day, per CBS News . Retreat attendees are encouraged to leave their phones behind on solo hikes and to fast beforehand, says the sheriff's office in a release —and the sheriff lambasted those suggestions.

"You should always bring technology for communications," said Sheriff Bill Masters. "Furthermore, you should not starve yourself even if a 'guide' service suggests the opposite of these basic safety rules. Nature does not care about your safety and will kill you, especially if [you] are not properly prepared." Chase was found uninjured in the backcountry on Saturday. "The safety of our participants remains our highest priority," said the institute in a statement. "We have been in direct contact with the participant's family during this immensely difficult time and remain committed to supporting them over the coming days and weeks." (More hikers stories.)