Sheriff Slams Retreat After Missing Hiker Is Found Safe

It's another missing-hiker story with a happy ending. A 53-year-old woman lost in southwest Colorado was found safe after being missing for four days, reports USA Today. Gina Chase, 53, of Victoria, Canada, went out on a solo hike Wednesday in San Miguel County, where she was attending a spiritual retreat run by the Animas Valley Institute. She was reported missing the following day, per CBS News. Retreat attendees are encouraged to leave their phones behind on solo hikes and to fast beforehand, says the sheriff's office in a release—and the sheriff lambasted those suggestions.
"You should always bring technology for communications," said Sheriff Bill Masters. "Furthermore, you should not starve yourself even if a 'guide' service suggests the opposite of these basic safety rules. Nature does not care about your safety and will kill you, especially if [you] are not properly prepared." Chase was found uninjured in the backcountry on Saturday. "The safety of our participants remains our highest priority," said the institute in a statement. "We have been in direct contact with the participant's family during this immensely difficult time and remain committed to supporting them over the coming days and weeks."