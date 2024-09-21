10 Rudest Cities in America

Here's a title that won't end up on a plaque at city hall. Preply has ranked the rudest cities in the US, and Miami took the top spot for 2024. Philadelphia was bumped from No. 1 in 2022's list, coming in second, while another Florida city, Tampa, came in third. The list was compiled from a survey asking US residents to measure cities based on certain public behaviors, like sound level in shared spaces, phone usage, and behavior toward servers and strangers. People think locals should mind their manners in these 10 cities: