Miami elbowed Philly out of the top spot for rudest in Preply's 2024 survey
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 21, 2024 5:30 AM CDT
10 Rudest Cities in America
Miami, Florida, was ranked the rudest city in the US in Preply's 2024 survey.   (Getty / felixmizioznikov)

Here's a title that won't end up on a plaque at city hall. Preply has ranked the rudest cities in the US, and Miami took the top spot for 2024. Philadelphia was bumped from No. 1 in 2022's list, coming in second, while another Florida city, Tampa, came in third. The list was compiled from a survey asking US residents to measure cities based on certain public behaviors, like sound level in shared spaces, phone usage, and behavior toward servers and strangers. People think locals should mind their manners in these 10 cities:

The most rude:

  1. Miami
  2. Philadelphia
  3. Tampa, Florida
  4. Louisville, Kentucky
  5. Oakland, California
  6. Boston
  7. Memphis, Tennessee
  8. Las Vegas
  9. Long Beach, California
  10. Charlotte, North Carolina

The least rude:

  1. Omaha, Nebraska
  2. Minneapolis
  3. San Diego
  4. Columbus, Ohio
  5. Kansas City, Missouri
  6. Milwaukee
  7. Indianapolis
  8. San Jose, California
  9. Raleigh, North Carolina
  10. Oklahoma City
Read the full list here. (Related: Here are the most stressed-out US cities.)

