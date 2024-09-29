It's Just Like Party of 5 , Except It's a Party of 6

Armorion Smith pressed his palms together over the bridge of his nose, closed his eyes, and leaned against the kitchen sink. The 21-year-old Michigan State defensive back needed a moment in the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home he shares with five younger siblings. He has a lot on his plate—more than most college students and certainly more than most student-athletes. His mother, Gala Gilliam, died of breast cancer a month ago, and without a father in the family's life, Smith has become the head of the household while studying criminal justice and playing major college football. He became the legal guardian for four siblings on Sept. 11, per the AP . "My cards were given to me," Smith said softly with a steely gaze, standing on a small porch behind the home as the sun set on a recent evening. "I didn't choose my deck of cards."

Smith was a three-star prospect at River Rouge High School and attended the University of Cincinnati for two years. After Smith's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 during his sophomore season with the Bearcats, he transferred last year to be closer to home. The life lessons from his mom continued. When Smith, holding his toddler sister, arrived at a recent fundraiser, each of his other siblings introduced themselves to people there to support the family and shook their hands while making eye contact. "That's from my mom," he said. She was trying to prepare him for what was to come before she died Aug. 19, at the age of 41. Smith keeps notes on his phone to help manage busy days that start before dawn, when he's up to make sure his two sisters and three brothers are awake before he leaves for school.

Smith gets a lift from a teammate or a ride-hailing service to make the 4-mile trip to campus for therapy on his surgically repaired shoulders and meetings with the football team before going to classes and practice. Smith's 19-year-old sister, Aleion, gets their 16- and 15-year-old brothers, Armond and Avaugn, and 11-year-old sister, Arial, ready for school. The school-age brothers rely on a ride-hailing company to get them to school and back while their oldest sister cares for their 2-year-old sister, Amaira. Aleion is in charge while he's gone for about 12 hours most days to be a student and athlete. Smith said he hopes to help her find a way to start taking classes next semester while juggling her role with the family. His teammates, meanwhile, watch in awe. "He's in a tough spot, but he is one of the strongest guys I have ever known," linebacker Jordan Hall says. More here. (More uplifting news stories.)