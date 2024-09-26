Memphis Man Convicted of Killing Rapper Young Dolph

Justin Johnson was found guilty of murder in the death of rapper Young Dolph on Thursday after the jury heard testimony from a co-defendant that the killing was part of a feud between rival record labels. Jurors deliberated for nearly four hours before finding Johnson guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being a felon in possession of a gun. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Mitchell sentenced Johnson to life in prison, the AP reports. Young Dolph had three albums reach the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020's Rich Slave peaking at No. 4.

Cornelius Smith testified that rapper Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, had put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph and had also put bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph's record label, Paper Route Empire. Smith said he and co-defendant Johnson set out on the morning of Nov. 17, 2021, "looking for somebody" and "didn't know who we were going to catch." They knew that Young Dolph and some of his artists were participating in a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, so they were heading in that direction when they saw Young Dolph's car. They followed him to a Memphis cookie shop and opened fire in broad daylight, Smith said. Young Dolph was hit 22 times and died at the scene.

Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman, in opening statements, told jurors that Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was determined to make it on his own as an artist, and with his own label. "Trying to make it on your own can create enemies," Hagerman said. He noted that Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work there, but he turned them down. Young Dolph later wrote diss tracks directed at the label, its artists, and its "number two person," Big Jook. Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant earlier this year. Young Dolph began his career by releasing mixtapes, starting with 2008's Paper Route Campaign. His studio albums include his 2016 debut King of Memphis. He collaborated with Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, TI, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz.