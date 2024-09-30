Vegas Radio Stations Ban Green Day

The Oakland Athletics have played their last game for MLB with "Oakland" in their name, with the team's move to Las Vegas now fully in the works. One Oakland native in particular, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, isn't happy about it, and his group's tunes are now banned from two Sin City radio stations due to his recent remarks on the matter.

Armstrong's comments: KRON reports that the singer spoke up about his feelings during a Sept. 20 concert at San Francisco's Oracle Park, where he ripped on A's owner John Fisher and then added, "I hate Las Vegas. It's the worst s---hole in America."