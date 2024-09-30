Vegas Radio Stations Ban Green Day

After Billie Armstrong ripped the city, two local stations took his band's music off the playlist
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 30, 2024 11:50 AM CDT
Persona Non Grata on Vegas Radio Stations: Green Day
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sept. 20.   (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

The Oakland Athletics have played their last game for MLB with "Oakland" in their name, with the team's move to Las Vegas now fully in the works. One Oakland native in particular, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, isn't happy about it, and his group's tunes are now banned from two Sin City radio stations due to his recent remarks on the matter.

  • Armstrong's comments: KRON reports that the singer spoke up about his feelings during a Sept. 20 concert at San Francisco's Oracle Park, where he ripped on A's owner John Fisher and then added, "I hate Las Vegas. It's the worst s---hole in America."

  • Station No. 1: KOMP 92.3 FM, a local Vegas rock station, said on its Instagram feed on Wednesday that it "has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist" as a result. The station added: "It's not us, Billie ... it's you," along with the hashtag #vegas4ever.
  • Station No. 2: Next, X107.5 issued a similar statement. "Sin City heard him loud and clear—and X107.5 is not having it," the station said. "In response to Armstrong's inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately." The statement added that Green Day had played a pop-up show in 2023 at a Vegas concert venue, so the station was "surprised" by Armstrong's remarks. "Armstrong has crossed a line with Las Vegas locals," the statement sniffed.
  • Previous bans: Stereogum notes that Green Day has been "excommunicated" in the past, including at a punk venue in Berkeley, California, after the band signed to a major label in the '90s. That ban was retracted nearly a decade ago, "so maybe Green Day will play their cards in Vegas again soon," Abby Jones writes for the outlet. "But I doubt Armstrong is counting the days."
