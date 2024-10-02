Weeping in Courtroom as Video of Judge's Shooting Plays

Video of the fatal shooting of a Kentucky judge was shown in court Tuesday at the preliminary hearing for the former sheriff—and longtime friend of the judge—charged with his murder. Shawn "Mickey" Stines, 43, who resigned as Letcher County sheriff Monday, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder last week. On the video shown in court, he can allegedly be seen shooting District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, multiple times as Mullins tries to hide behind his desk, reports CNN, which calls the video "shocking." Toward the end, Stines can allegedly be seen seemingly noticing Mullins still moving underneath his desk and reacting by shooting him again before walking out of Mullins' office. Weeping was heard in the courtroom as the video played, WHAS 11 reports.