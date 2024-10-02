Ex-NFL Star Running Back Charged With 'Extreme DUI'

Police in Arizona say they responded to a report of a possibly impaired driver and witnessed a vehicle committing multiple traffic violations before pulling over former NFL running back Eddie Lacy, who was found to have at least 0.2% blood alcohol content. At that level, "a person may experience blackouts," according to Medical News Today . The legal limit for most drivers in Arizona is 0.08%. Arrested in Scottsdale around 10:40pm local time Monday, Lacy spent the night in jail before his release on Tuesday morning, per the Leader Telegram .

He's been charged with four separate counts of driving under the influence—DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, extreme DUI with a BAC of 0.15% or more, and extreme DUI with a BAC of 0.20% or more—and possession of an open liquor container, per AZFamily.com. Drivers convicted of extreme DUI will be jailed for at least 30 days "with no eligibility for probation or suspended sentence" and fined at least $2,500 for a first offense, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Lacy is a former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year who rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first 2013 season with the Green Bay Packers. He completed 1,139 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in his second season. He was with the Packers until 2016. He then signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks for his fifth and final NFL season in 2017. That year, he spoke with ESPN about his public struggles with weight. "Like I could tweet, 'Today is a beautiful day!' and someone would be like, 'Oh yeah? You fat,''' he said. "It sucks." (More DUI stories.)