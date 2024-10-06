Home Down Payments Are Cheaper Than Weddings Here

There's no shortage of news on how much home prices have risen. But when compared to what people are throwing down to host a wedding these days, investing in a home is actually cheaper in some US cities. Zoocasa looks at how these costs average out across the US, and in places like New York City, where weddings average $63,000, putting an 8% down payment on a home (averaging $55,904) makes more financial sense. Here are the cities where throwing a wedding is pricier than putting down roots.
- New York
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- Atlanta
- Houston
- Detroit
- Cleveland
- Baltimore
- St. Louis
Meanwhile, getting hitched is actually cheaper than a home down payment in these cities:
- Los Angeles
- Boston
- San Francisco
- Phoenix
- Seattle
- Tampa, Florida
- Minneapolis-St. Paul
- Denver
- Orlando, Florida
- Miami
