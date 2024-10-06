Home Down Payments Are Cheaper Than Weddings Here

Zoocasa has the stats on where it's cheaper to buy a home than get hitched
By Gina Carey,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 6, 2024 1:15 PM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty/William_Potter)

There's no shortage of news on how much home prices have risen. But when compared to what people are throwing down to host a wedding these days, investing in a home is actually cheaper in some US cities. Zoocasa looks at how these costs average out across the US, and in places like New York City, where weddings average $63,000, putting an 8% down payment on a home (averaging $55,904) makes more financial sense. Here are the cities where throwing a wedding is pricier than putting down roots.

  1. New York
  2. Chicago
  3. Philadelphia
  4. Dallas-Fort Worth
  5. Atlanta
  6. Houston
  7. Detroit
  8. Cleveland
  9. Baltimore
  10. St. Louis
Meanwhile, getting hitched is actually cheaper than a home down payment in these cities:
  1. Los Angeles
  2. Boston
  3. San Francisco
  4. Phoenix
  5. Seattle
  6. Tampa, Florida
  7. Minneapolis-St. Paul
  8. Denver
  9. Orlando, Florida
  10. Miami
Read more on Zoocasa. (Here are the 10 best US cities for vacation destinations.)

