Cops: Muggers Ripped Off Dodger Pitcher's Watch

Thieves surrounded Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler last month outside a horse racing track in a Los Angeles suburb and ripped an expensive watch off his arm, police said Tuesday. Buehler was not threatened during the mugging Sept. 28 at the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in Arcadia, police said. They are investigating two similar episodes the same day that officials say were by organized groups who steal high-end watches in large crowds during events, the AP reports.