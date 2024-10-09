Man Charged in Murder That Enraged India's Doctors

Protests erupted in cities across India following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the hospital where she worked. Now, a man arrested in the case has been charged. CNN reports the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged a civic volunteer with the Kolkata police with rape and murder; it was earlier reported that he "worked at the hospital helping people navigate busy queues." Per the charge sheet, the CBI alleges the man, identified by the Guardian as Sanjay Roy, had drinks with a friend during the afternoon on Aug. 8 before returning to Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he came upon the female doctor asleep on a mattress. Her body was found the next day; Roy was arrested a day later.