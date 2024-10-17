Navy Finds Fighter Jet's Wreckage but Not Crew

The Navy located the wreckage Wednesday of a fighter jet that crashed in Washington state during a routine training flight in mountainous terrain. The two crew members onboard remain missing. The EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron crashed east of Mount Rainier at about 3:23pm Tuesday, according to Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. Search teams, including a Navy MH-60S helicopter, launched from NAS Whidbey Island to try to find the crew and examine the crash site, the AP reports. Navy officials said they didn't know if the two crew members managed to eject before the crash.

Aerial search crews located the wreckage at about 12:30pm Wednesday, Mike Welding, spokesperson for the air station, said in a statement. The crash site was on a mountainside east of Mount Rainier, he said. The Navy plans to deploy search teams into the remote area, which is not accessible by motorized vehicles. Snow is expected in the Cascades through the weekend. The EA-18G Growler is similar to the F/A-18F Super Hornet and includes sophisticated electronic warfare devices. Each aircraft costs about $67 million, per the AP. The search Wednesday was happening in rainy and cloudy weather near Mount Rainier, a towering active volcano that is blanketed in snowfields and glaciers year-round.