Ex-Official Admits to Scheme Taking COVID Relief Money

A high-ranking elected official in Southern California has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery in a far-reaching scheme that misused COVID-19 relief funds that should have been used to feed the elderly. Andrew Do, who recently resigned as an Orange County supervisor, entered the plea in federal court in Santa Ana on Thursday under an agreement with federal prosecutors. Do, 61, apologized to his family and people who depended on him in a statement he read in court, the AP reports. "I have great sorrow for my actions," he said.

Authorities said Do took more than a half-million dollars in bribes while helping ensure federal COVID relief funds were channeled to an organization that claimed to be feeding elderly and disabled people. Viet America Society, where Do's daughter, Rhiannon Do, was listed as an officer, didn't spend most of the money it received for the meals on providing them, authorities said, adding some of the funds were spent on real estate. The case is part of a long-running investigation into the organization. Federal officials said only 15% of more than $9 million funneled to the group went to provide meals. Authorities said the group also received $1 million for a local Vietnam War veterans memorial, which has yet to be completed. In the investigation, authorities seized more than $2 million.

Andrew Do came to the US as a Vietnamese refugee and grew up in Orange County before attending college and law school. He went on to become a prosecutor and city council member and later won a seat on Orange County's five-person board of supervisors representing a cluster of communities, including surf-friendly Huntington Beach. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, per the AP. Authorities have said Rhiannon Do is cooperating with the investigation under an agreement with prosecutors and won't be prosecuted.