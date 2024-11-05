28 Civil War Veterans Finally Get a Proper Burial

For decades, the cremated remains of more than two dozen Civil War veterans languished in storage at a funeral home and cemetery in Seattle. The simple copper and cardboard urns gathering dust on shelves only had the name of each of the 28 soldiers—but nothing linking them to the Civil War. Still, that was enough for an organization dedicated to locating, identifying, and interring the remains of unclaimed veterans to conclude over several years that they were all Union soldiers deserving of a burial with military honors, per the AP . "It's amazing that they were still there and we found them," said Tom Keating, the state coordinator for the Missing in America Project, which turned to volunteers to confirm their war service via genealogical research. "It's something long overdue. These people have been waiting a long time for a burial."

Most of the veterans were buried in August at Washington's Tahoma National Cemetery. In a traditional service offered to Civil War veterans, the historical 4th US Infantry Regiment dressed in Union uniforms fired musket volleys, and the crowd sang "The Battle Hymn of the Republic." Names were called out for each veteran and their unit before their remains were brought forward and stories were shared about their exploits. Then, they were buried. "It was something, just the finality of it all," Keating said, adding they were unable to find any living descendants of the veterans. Several others will be buried at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, and a Navy veteran will be buried at sea.

The remains of several more Civil War veterans were sent to Maine, Rhode Island, and other places where family connections were found. Among them was Byron Johnson. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in 1844, he enlisted at 18 and served as a hospital steward with the Union Army. He moved out West after the war and died in Seattle in 1913. After his remains were delivered to Pawtucket City Hall, he was buried with military honors at his family's plot in Oak Grove Cemetery. "It's the best thing we can do for a veteran," said Bruce Frail, state coordinator for the Missing in America Project. "The feeling that you get when you honor somebody in that way, it's indescribable." More here.