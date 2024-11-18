14 Newcomers Make Baseball's Ballot

Outfielder Ichiro Suzuki and pitcher CC Sabathia are among 14 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot released Monday, joining 14 holdovers. New to the ballot, per the AP:
- Carlos González, outfielder
- Curtis Granderson, outfielder
- Felix Hernández, pitcher
- Adam Jones, outfielder
- Ian Kinsler, infielder
- Russell Martin, catcher
- Brian McCann, catcher
- Dustin Pedroia, infielder
- Hanley Ramírez, infielder
- Fernando Rodney, relief pitcher
- CC Sabathia, pitcher
- Ichiro Suzuki, outfielder
- Troy Tulowitzki, infielder
- Ben Zobrist, infielder/outfielder