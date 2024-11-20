Delta CEO Says Trump's Return Is a Welcome One

Delta Air Lines' CEO is optimistic about a second Trump administration, whose approach to regulation could be a "breath of fresh air." Ed Bastian on Wednesday characterized the last four years as being marked by a "level of [government] overreach," CNBC reports. The airline industry has challenged some of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's new rules aimed at protecting consumers, including one that requires airlines to provide greater transparency over passenger fees. Consumer advocates say other new rules, including one requiring airlines to provide automatic cash refunds to travelers within days of a canceled or significantly delayed flight, could be rolled back under Trump, per the AP .

On a call with reporters, Bastian noted Trump promised to take a "fresh look at the regulatory environment, the bureaucracy that exists in government, the level of overreach that we have seen over the last four years within our industry." The president-elect has tapped Fox Business host Sean Duffy, a former reality TV star and GOP congressman, to lead the Transportation Department, saying he will "make our skies safe again by eliminating [Diversity, Equity & Inclusion framework] for pilots and air traffic controllers," per CNN. Nicholas Calio, president and CEO of Airlines for America, said the trade group was "thrilled" with Trump's pick as "Duffy has a proven track record for getting things done," per the AP. (The DOT is investigating Delta's handling of flight disruptions tied to a technology outage in July.)