The McRib Has Returned, With a Whole Lot of Sauce

McDonald's signature BBQ sandwich is back for limited seasonal run, along with half-gallon of sauce
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 21, 2024 8:39 AM CST
Anyone seeking "520 calories of shame, gastral trauma, and transcendence, all mixed into one" is in luck, because the McRib is back. McDonald's is bringing back its seasonal barbecue sandwich to menus starting Dec. 3, available to customers for $5, reports Kotaku. The outlet notes that the sandwich has popped up sporadically for limited runs over the years since it was yanked from the permanent menu not long after its debut in the early '80s.

"The McRib is more than a sandwich—it's a part of culture, it's a legend, it's an event," McDonald's marketing exec Tariq Hassan says in a release. "McRib SZN is a holiday unto itself, so we wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate this year." What he means by that: For an additional $19.99, fans can also pick up a half-gallon jug of the tangy sauce that the McRib—a combo of seasoned boneless pork, pickles, and onions—is smothered in.

Axios notes the McRib uses the same type of slivered onions used in the chain's Quarter Pounders. The latter have been tied to a recent E. coli outbreak, though McDonald's says it has since found a new supplier for its onions and is including them again as an ingredient. The promotion for A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce starts Monday, a bit earlier than the McRib offering itself, but don't go looking at your nearest McDonald's for that: You'll have to order your jug from this dedicated website. (More McRib stories.)

