Protesters in Spain Object to Skyrocketing Rents

Tens of thousands of Spaniards marched in downtown Barcelona on Saturday to protest the skyrocketing cost of renting an apartment in the popular tourist destination. Protesters cut off traffic on main avenues in the city center, holding up homemade signs in Spanish reading "Fewer apartments for investing and more homes for living" and "The people without homes uphold their rights." The lack of affordable housing has become one of the leading concerns for the southern European Union country, the AP reports, mirroring the housing crunch in many parts of the world, including the US.

Organizers said that over 100,000 turned out, while police estimated some 22,000 marched. Either way, the throngs of people clogging the streets recalled the massive separatist rallies at the height of the previous decade's Catalan independence movement. Now, social concerns led by housing have displaced political crusades. That is because the average rent for Spain has doubled in past 10 years. The price per square meter has risen from $7.50 US in 2014 to about $13.50 this year, according to the real estate website Idealista. The growth is even more acute in cities like Barcelona and Madrid. Incomes have failed to keep up, especially for younger people in a country with chronically high unemployment, per the AP.

Samuel Saintot said he is "frustrated and scared" after being told by the owners of the apartment he has rented for 15 years in Barcelona's city center that he must vacate the premises. The protester suspects the owners want him out so they can renovate it and boost the price. Despite looking outside Barcelona, he can't find anything. "And I consider myself a very fortunate person, because I earn a decent salary," he said. "And even in my case, I may be forced to leave town." A report by the Bank of Spain indicates that nearly 40% of Spaniards who rent dedicate an average of 40% of their income to paying rent and utilities, compared to the European Union average of 27%. "We are talking about a housing emergency. It means people having many difficulties both in accessing and staying in their homes," said Ignasi Martí, a professor at Esade business school and head of its Dignified Housing Observatory.