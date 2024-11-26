Kim Dotcom Suffers 'Serious Stroke,' Lawyers Say

Internet entrepreneur has long been fighting deportation to the US
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 26, 2024 1:00 AM CST
Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom speaks during the Intelligence and Security select committee hearing at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 3, 2013.   (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP, File)

Kim Dotcom, the internet entrepreneur fighting deportation from New Zealand to the United States on charges relating to his file-sharing website Megaupload, has suffered a "serious stroke," a post on his X account said Monday. "I have the best health professionals helping me to make a recovery. I will be back as soon as I can. Please be patient and pray for my family and I," the post said. Dotcom's US-based lawyer, Ira Rothken, confirmed to the Associated Press that the contents of the statement were accurate. Rothken would not say whether Dotcom or someone else wrote the post and did not provide further details.

Usually a prolific X user, the 50-year-old internet mogul last posted to the site on Nov. 6. His New Zealand-based lawyer, Ron Mansfield, told the New Zealand Herald on Tuesday that Dotcom suffered the stroke on Nov. 7 and is expected to remain hospitalized for some time. His prognosis is uncertain, Mansfield said. News of his ill health comes during a protracted battle (stretching back to 2012) by the US government to extradite the Finnish-German millionaire to the United States from New Zealand to face charges of copyright infringement, money laundering, and racketeering.

