Kim Dotcom Suffers 'Serious Stroke,' Lawyers Say

Kim Dotcom, the internet entrepreneur fighting deportation from New Zealand to the United States on charges relating to his file-sharing website Megaupload, has suffered a "serious stroke," a post on his X account said Monday. "I have the best health professionals helping me to make a recovery. I will be back as soon as I can. Please be patient and pray for my family and I," the post said. Dotcom's US-based lawyer, Ira Rothken, confirmed to the Associated Press that the contents of the statement were accurate. Rothken would not say whether Dotcom or someone else wrote the post and did not provide further details.