NHL Team Ditches Bus Amid Traffic, Walks to Game

Members of the Utah Hockey Club had to hoof it to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after their bus got stuck in Toronto traffic Sunday night. The team posted a video on social media of players walking to Scotiabank Arena, with player Maveric Lamoureux saying the bus was "not moving at all," per the AP . "I think that's a first for everyone," he added, per the Canadian Press .

Several city streets had been closed during the day for the annual Santa Claus parade. Still, the viral incident prompted Ontario Premier Doug Ford to call the congestion "embarrassing" and "unacceptable," and he emphasized his government's plan to address the city's gridlock through bike lane legislation. It wasn't the first time a Toronto visitor had to ditch their vehicle to make it to an event on time. In June, former One Direction band member Niall Horan had to walk through traffic to get to his concert at Scotiabank Arena. For the record, the Leafs won the game 3-2.