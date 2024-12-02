This Play Caused a Brouhaha

There's much Monday-morning quarterbacking about Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars that resulted in a concussion, player and fan ejections, a brawl, and irate fans throwing things at players. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was scrambling for a first down in the second quarter, and had begun his slide when Houston's Azeez Al-Shaair plowed into him in a hard—and late—head-to-head hit, reports the New York Times . (You can watch video here .) Jaguars tight end Evan Engram immediately shoved Al-Shaair in what quickly turned into a bench-clearing brawl—as Lawrence remained on the ground being tended to by medical personnel.

Lawrence left the game with a concussion, Al-Shaair and Jags cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected for unnecessary roughness, and Engram was given a 15-yard penalty for the same. As Al-Shaair left, he continued arguing with Jaguars players and fans who were screaming at him and throwing trash at him. A fan pegged him in the head with a water bottle, and was also ejected. The AP notes that Al-Shaair took to X on Monday to apologize, saying he didn't see Lawrence's slide until "it was too late" and that it happened "in the blink of an eye. ... To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening." Al-Shaair, who faces a fine and likely suspension, was fined $11,255 last week for a separate late hit. Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said Sunday that "that's not what we're coaching."