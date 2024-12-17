LI Serial Killer Suspect Indicted in Murder of 7th Woman

The murder charges keep racking up for accused Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann, who now stands accused in the slaying of Valerie Mack in 2000. As NBC News reports, prosecutors say that a hair found on Mack's body was linked by DNA to Heuermann's wife and daughter. Heuermann had been a suspect in the murder since officials found a "planning document" on his computer last summer that referred to the site where the body of Mack—which had had an identifying tattoo removed—was found.

Mack, 24, had been working as an escort in Philadelphia at the time she disappeared; she was last seen by family in New Jersey. Some of her remains were found in 2000, then more in 2011, though they remained unidentified until a DNA match in 2020, reports the AP. Heuermann has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2023 on charges in the murder of three women who were found around Gilgo Beach. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges since levied.