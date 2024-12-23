Bill Clinton Hospitalized in DC

Bill Clinton was admitted Monday to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington after developing a fever, the AP reports. The 78-year-old former president was admitted in the afternoon "for testing and observation," Angel Urena, Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said in a post on X , per the AP . "He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving," Urena said.

Clinton was hospitalized with a blood infection known as sepsis in 2021. He also has heart problems and had quadruple bypass surgery 20 years ago, the Washington Post reports. Clinton addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer and campaigned for Kamala Harris this fall. After the election, he had a busy travel schedule promoting his new book, Citizen: My Life After the White House, reports CNN.