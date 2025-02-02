Dog Man Makes Biggest Splash

Animated film has strong opening, draws top score from audiences
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 2, 2025 1:45 PM CST
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Petey, voiced by Pete Davidson, left, and Dog Man, voiced by Peter Hastings in a scene from DreamWorks Animation's "Dog Man."   (Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation via AP)

DreamWorks Animation's Dog Man fetched $36 million in ticket sales at the weekend box office, according to studio estimates Sunday, making it the biggest debut yet in 2025. It was a strong opening for the Universal Pictures release adapted from the popular graphic novel series by author Dav Pilkey. The big-screen launch for the cartoon canine was produced for a modest $40 million, meaning it will easily coast through a profitable run. Audiences gave it an "A" CinemaScore, the AP reports.

The horror comedy Companion, from Warner Bros. and New Line, also opened well, with $9.5 million in 3,285 locations. Drew Hancock's sci-fi tinged film set in the near future is about a group of friends on a weekend lakeside getaway. The film, starring Sophie Thatcher, was lightly marketed and made for just $10 million. It will depend on glowing reviews (94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong word of mouth (a "B+" CinemaScore) to keep drawing moviegoers. One of the early 2025 successes has been Sony Pictures' One of Them Days, the R-rated comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA. The well-reviewed film earned $5.6 million over the weekend, bringing its three-week total to $34.5 million—stellar for a movie that cost $14 million to make.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Dog Man, $36 million.
  2. Companion, $9.5 million.
  3. Mufasa, $6.1 million.
  4. One of Them Days, $6 million.
  5. Flight Risk, $5.6 million.
  6. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, $3.2 million.
  7. Moana 2, $2.8 million.
  8. A Complete Unknown, $2.2 million.
  9. The Brutalist, $1.9 million.
  10. Den of Thieves: Pantera, $1.6 million.
